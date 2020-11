Karl E. Schoenfeldt of Cooper City passed away on November 14 at the age of 60 after a brief illness. He was a lifelong resident of Florida. Karl was a retired chef, an avid fisherman, and taught yoga. He met his wife Kelly at Omega Institute and loved her unconditionally. He is survived by his wife Kelly McKeon and his brother Keith (Robin) Schoenfeldt and was predeceased by his parents Edward & Lois. During his life Karl lived with mental illness and his desire would be to help others who also struggle. Donations may be sent to National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) Broward County ( namibroward.com