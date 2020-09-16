1/
Karl Frederick Ijams
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Karl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Karl Ijams, 87, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020.

Born June 12, 1933, in Kewanee, Illinois to Ethel and Orville Ijams, he grew up in Cambridge, Illinois.

Karl was Dean of Student Affairs at Florida Atlantic University for more than 25 years. He was an active leader in the community, his church, and served in leadership positions with Kiwanis and Kiwanis International, and Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed spending time cheering on kids and grandkids at games and performances. In retirement, he and his wife traveled the country in their RV.

Karl is affectionately remembered by his wife, Judy, of 58 years, his children; Edward (Renea) Ijams and Joy (Chris) Matthews, his loving grandchildren; Keaton, Sawyer, Carter, Kellen, and Emelia.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Gary Panoch Funeral Home in Boca Raton. Donations may be made in memory of Karl Ijams to the Semper Fi Fund or Habitat for Humanity South Palm Beach County.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations
6140 N. Federal Highway
Boca Raton, FL 33487
(561) 997-8580
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gary Panoch Funeral Home & Cremations

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved