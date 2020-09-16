Karl Ijams, 87, of Boca Raton, Florida, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020.



Born June 12, 1933, in Kewanee, Illinois to Ethel and Orville Ijams, he grew up in Cambridge, Illinois.



Karl was Dean of Student Affairs at Florida Atlantic University for more than 25 years. He was an active leader in the community, his church, and served in leadership positions with Kiwanis and Kiwanis International, and Habitat for Humanity. He enjoyed spending time cheering on kids and grandkids at games and performances. In retirement, he and his wife traveled the country in their RV.



Karl is affectionately remembered by his wife, Judy, of 58 years, his children; Edward (Renea) Ijams and Joy (Chris) Matthews, his loving grandchildren; Keaton, Sawyer, Carter, Kellen, and Emelia.



A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Gary Panoch Funeral Home in Boca Raton. Donations may be made in memory of Karl Ijams to the Semper Fi Fund or Habitat for Humanity South Palm Beach County.



