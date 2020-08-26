Karol Linda Kirchman Anderson passed on August the 18th 2020. She is survived by her siblings: Joan Kirchman Mitchell, Caroline Kirchman Outten, and William Kirchman; her 5 children: Kristin Anderson (Lanie), Karin Anderson-Nave (John), Melissa Page Anderson (Jody), Hugh Alexander Anderson, Jr.(Betsy), Meredith Jane Anderson-Rothe (Kai); her 6 grandchildren: Riley Anderson-Barrett, Jackson Anderson-Barrett, William Stirling Anderson, Mary Morgan Anderson, Harper Coco Rothe, Olivia Jane Anderson-Dragon; and 4 nieces, 2 nephews, 6 grandnieces, and 9 grandnephews.



She was born 7 January 1936, Cook General Hospital, Fairmont, WV to her parents William Bryant Kirchman and Ruby Irene Berry Kirchman.



Graduated from Logan High School in 1953, where she was a "Thespian" and a member of the Beauty Court for her Jr & Sr years. Attended Radford College in Radford, VA with a BS degree in Elementary Education in 1957/58.



Linda was a member of the Theatre Company at Barter Theatre in Abington, VA in the summers of her Jr and Sr years at Radford under the tutelage Robert Porterfield, Founder and Director of Barter Theatre. During her first summer she was a member of the company, and by the second summer she was cast in the lead.



From 1958 to 1960 was a Stewardess stationed out of New Orleans for Delta Airlines and then taught at the elementary school on the base at Quantico Virginia.



Moving in 1961 to Ft. Lauderdale she met Hugh Alexander Anderson as They played the romantic interests in a production of Neil Simon's "Come Blow Your Horn."



They married in Ft Lauderdale Church by the Sea on June 15th 1963.



Together they built a house on the Ft. Lauderdale Intracoastal that they lived and raised children in for more than 50 years.



A published author of the "Sadie Maynard" series in several languages, she was a prominent figure in Highlands, North Carolina discussion and politics.



Proud democrat, Linda was a delegate to Jimmy Carter's presidential campaign in 1976 and attended many White House functions. Along with her husband, Hugh, Linda was one of the founders of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Broward County and volunteered there for many, many years tutoring children.



After Ft. Lauderdale she resided in Gainesville with her daughter Duffy Anderson-Rothe, son in law Kai Nagai-Rothe and granddaughter Harper Coco Rothe until her passing.



She loved her family fiercely. She loved the mountains and her books, both the writing of and reading. Linda was a life-long UF Gator fan, watcher of Wheel of Fortune, defender of human rights, and just generally a wonderful human being.



In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in her name to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County Nan Knox unit.



Services are being postponed for Coronavirus concerns but will be held at Ft. Lauderdale Church by the Sea.



