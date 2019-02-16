Kathleen Ann Wiggins Durham, 70, passed away on February 14, 2019 at her home in Davie, FL after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born on July 5, 1948 in St. Paul, MN and moved at an early age to Erie, PA with her parents, Earl and Verna Wiggins. Kathleen married Melvin Douglas Durham on June 5, 1970 in Erie, PA and moved to Florida where they were happily married for 48 years. Kathy worked in banking for 41 years and retired in 2013. Her civic achievements include serving as Chairman for Davie-Cooper City Chamber of Commerce and Florida Breast Cancer Foundation. In 2003, she was appointed by Gov. Jeb Bush to the Board of Commissioners of South Broward Hospital District- Memorial Health Care System where she served as Secretary-Treasurer, Vice Chairman, and Chairman from 2009-2011. She had the privilege of serving during the opening of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital. Kathy also served as Chairman of The Pink Angels Memorial Foundation, 2017-2018. Kathleen is survived by her spouse, Melvin Douglas; her sons, David (Belinda Bradford), and Donald (Valerie) Durham of Davie, FL; her sister, Patty (Bill) Sopp of Erie, PA; her sister-in-law, Penny (Edward) Radkiewicz of Canton, GA; and her grandchildren, Kyle, Sean and Kaitlyn. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 2PM-4PM at Fred Hunter's University Drive Home, with a Funeral Service to begin at 4PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation or The Pink Angels Memorial Foundation. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary