Kathleen Gerecke Obituary
Gerecke, Kathleen (nee Flood) - 90, of Boca Raton, Florida passed away on January 22, 2019. Born in New York, she lived in Centerport, New York before moving to Florida in 1980. Prior to her retirement she was a bookkeeper. Kathleen was a member of the May Volen Senior Center in Boca Raton, Florida.Beloved wife of the late Robert Gerecke (1977).Devoted mother of Barbara Winnicki and her husband Dariusz of Ridgewood, Kenneth Gerecke of Lantana, Florida and Karen Mundy and her husband Michael of Boynton Beach, Florida.Loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren ad great-grandmother of 4.Dear sister of Virginia Hagenmiller of Centerport, New York and the late Vincent Flood.A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, March 30th at 11 am at the Ascension Catholic Church, 7250 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, Florida.The family requests donations be made in Kathleen's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2019
