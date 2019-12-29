Home

Kathleen Smith Obituary
Kathleen June Smith,79, a resident of Fort Lauderdale for 58 years passed away on December 27, 2019 surrounded by all of her family. She was born in Okahumpka Florida on June 7, 1940 she is pre-deceased by her husband Andrew Smith Jr. she is survived by one son Andrew Smith III, (Natalie) and two daughters Debra McAnnally (Robert) Lisa Verkey (Jay) grandchildren Christine (Judson) Wager, Jennie (Jeff) Burger, Jessica Verkey,AJ Verkey, Hannah Verkey, two great grandchildren Sophia and Elijah Wager she has two sisters Sue Hall and Carolyn Scott and many nieces and nephew's she will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Visitation will be held from 11:30 to 12:30 at Kalis McIntee funeral home in Wilton Manors where services will be at 12:30. Interment to follow at Lauderdale Memorial Park.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 29, 2019
