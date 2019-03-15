Kathleen Schumann, 57, of Plantation, FL passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long, very courageous battle with cancer. She touched so many hearts and lives during her short lifetime. All she ever wanted was to be "normal" and fit in; to be accepted. Being mentally challenged and deaf did not hold her back. She had a lot of common sense and a good sense of humor. Kathy loved life and everyone and everything in it. For 3 years she was enrolled in University of Miami for dyslexia which enabled her to start public school at a third grade level. Kathy was so happy and blessed to be a part of the Sunrise Sunsetters for many years which is a social club for developmentally challenged young adults. It is led by wonderful parents all with the same goal of making it possible for their children to learn and enjoy every pleasure in life. Also a member of Best Buddies, she met 2 wonderful friends from that. Kathy was able to get a job on her own as courtesy clerk at Albertson's in Plantation. She worked there for 23 years until the store closed. She then became a part of the Publix family and almost made 10 years there. Kathy loved the people she worked with and her customers meant everything to her. Always happy and ready to do the best she could in all walks of life, Kathy looked at the bright side of things. She felt it was important to help her friends and family. Kathy held an everlasting bond to her "big brother" that was four years younger than her. Her passions included music, dancing, and her computer, IPad, and word searches. Kathy always liked learning. Kathy is survived by her loving mother and stepdad, Barbara and Tony Fischietto; her adoring dad and stepmom, Robert P. and Cindi Schumann in Georgia; her cherished brother, Robert M. Schumann; and by wonderful friends of many years. The time will come when we'll be with you again dear Kathy. Always remember how much you're loved and forever missed. We are all so proud of you! Services by Fred Hunter's Funeral Home. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary