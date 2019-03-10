Weinberg, Kathleen (Nee Pitt) 54, passed away on February 22, 2019. She was born in Chicago on April 22, 1964. She was proceeded in death by her parents Mark and Gloria Pitt, and sister Jacki Allen. She leaves behind her beloved husband of 26 years, Mel; children, Aaron (Sarah) and Rachel (Kris); grandchildren, Hayden, Natalie and Emma; siblings, Greg Pitt (Louann) and Michele Jones (Bill) and many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. She will be missed by her two cats, Gator and Piper. She had a special bond with many cousins, aunts and uncles. Kathy spent over 32 years as a massage therapist but found her true passion in the last 6 years as an instructor in the Exceptional Theater Company working with the special needs community. Kat lit up the room with her beautiful smile, sense of humor and inner beauty. She had a genuine zest for life, despite the many health obstacles she faced. She leaves behind many friends whom she touched dearly with her upbeat personality and spirit. The family would like to thank all family and friends for the wonderful care during her journey. We will be having a celebration of life for Kat on Saturday, March 16th at Del Lago Chapel, 131 S Lakeside Dr., Lake Worth, FL 33442. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Gilda's Club S. FL or Exceptional Theater Company. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary