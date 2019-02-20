|
Kathryn born in Philadelphia PA Passed away at the age of 84 in Fort Lauderdale FL on 1/1/2019. She loved the ocean, traveling, singing, Bible studies and reading books after retiring from a lengthy career with ATT. She was loved by many people, no matter where she lived. She lived for a few years in her dream state of Hawaii. She is survived by her 3 children, Keith, Kent, and Karen. 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. A memorial service was held at Lakeview Church in Delray Beach FL on 2/9/19. Contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Research Foundation.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 24, 2019