Kathryn H. Yates, nickname Snooky, 95, passed away on September 11, 2020. She was born in Ft. Lauderdale on April 3, 1925. She graduated from Ft. Lauderdale High, Class of 1943 and attended Tallahassee College for Women – now FSU.
She was a privileged member of the Children's Opportunity Group and The Charity Guild. She was a past member of the Ft. Lauderdale Yacht Club and was a member of the Coral Ridge Country Club. An avid bridge player, she loved to water ski and was on the Coral Ridge Country Club Bowling Team.
Kathryn is preceded in death by her loving parents, John and Kathryn Niedhauk Hood; her sister June Cheaney Barnes; her husbands Sam Shireman, Edward Heep, and Robert Yates. She is survived by her daughters Hollice Shireman Ryan of Ft. Lauderdale and Sara Shireman Moule and her husband Rex E. Moule of Melbourne, FL. Kathryn will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Michael Joseph Ryan of Ft. Lauderdale and David Moule and Stephen Moule and his wife Danielle of Melbourne, FL; great grandchildren Liam Moule and Lucas Moule. She will also be very missed by the Edward Heep family and Robert Yates Family. She will be missed by her nieces and nephews Mark Cheaney, Dan Cheaney, Tom Cheaney, Laura Cheaney Karns and Chris Cheaney.
In honor of Kathryn, a private family graveside service will be held.
Mom, we all loved you so much and you will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society
