Kathryn M. Hirshon
HIRSHON, Kathryn May "Katie" (Edwards), 85, passed away peacefully at home June 13, 2020 in St. Pete Beach, Florida. Katie retired December 1995 as Assistant Administrator of Patient Care Services at West Boca Medical Center. Katie is survived by her grieving husband, Maynard Hirshon; two daughters, Darlene Plumb and Deborah Walter; brother, Clarence "Stu" Higgins; son-in-law, Mark Plumb; four grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the main sanctuary at Calvary Chapel Worship Center, 6825 Trouble Creek Road, New Port Richey, FL 34653.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
main sanctuary at Calvary Chapel Worship Center
