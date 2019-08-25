Home

Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Kathy S. Hornback


1945 - 2019
Kathy S. Hornback Obituary
Kathy S. Hornback, age 74, of Elgin, IL and Delray Beach, FL, passed away Tuesday August 20, 20189 at Advocate Sherman Hosptial in Elgin, IL.. She was born June 13, 1945 in Aurora. Kathy graduated from Naperville Community High School and attended Illinois State University. She taught first and third grades, for the Elgin U46 School District at Ontarioville Elementary School in Hanover Park, for thirty three years before retiring in 2000. In her spare time Kathy enjoyed playing golf, belonging to two golf leagues in Bartlett, IL and one in Florida. In addition to golf, she enjoyed needlepoint, volunteering in the school library and as an Alzheimer Support Group facilitator.

She is survived by a brother Charles (Sally) Hornback; a nephew John (Jamie) Hornback and a niece Christen (Steven) Johnston; two great nieces Haley and Sabrina Johnston, cousins and many good friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents John A. and Lola A. nee Fuhrman Hornback.

Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being made by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 S. Washington Street Naperville. Memorials in Kathy's name may be made to a . 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019
