On January 14, 2020, our beloved Oma Katie departed our lives and made her way up to heaven to watch over those she left behind.
Katie was born July 18, 1929, in Birkenau, a small village nestled in central Germany, and mainly consisting of family-owned farms. As a child, like her parents Johannes and Barbara Juillich, Katie worked on her family's farm alongside her siblings .. sister Margaret and brother Hans. Fortunately, since their region had no military industry, they were able to survive the ravages of World War II, and could subsist on what their farm produced.
Six years after the war, Katie met the love of her life, then US Army Sergeant Win Hoffman whom she married a year later after which they departed Europe and settled into a tiny basement apartment in Brooklyn, NY. Several years later, with the addition of their two young daughters Trudy and Ellen, they moved to Queens, NY to enroll both girls into PS88. Following Win's graduation from Cooper Union School of Architecture in 1961, Katie and her family moved into their first house in Uniondale, Long Island, where Katie began work as an x-ray assistant in a nearby nursing home. Then, in 1975, with daughters either married or having graduated from college, Katie and Win moved to South Florida to begin the second part of what would become their 68 years together.
Katie died peacefully, in the care of Hospice, leaving behind her loving husband Win, daughters Trudy Amatulli and Ellen Robertson, grandchildren Melissa Matusiak, Christopher Amatulli and Jeffrey Robertson, great grandchildren Nina Matusiak, Timothy Matusiak, Alexandra Amatulli, Donovan Amatulli, Charles Robertson and Jack Robertson. Additionally loved by Katie are granddaughters in-law Danielle Amatulli and Megan Robertson.
In lieu of a service, Katie's family and friends will gather later this summer for a Celebration of Life for Katie. Additionally, Win and his daughters will return to Katie's birthplace and will visit Katie's overseas extended family and cousins of Trudy and Ellen, to say their goodbye's for Katie.
Dearest Oma, ...Rest In Peace.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2020