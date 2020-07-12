It is with deep sadness in our hearts that we share the passing of Kay Nan Bowman. Kay passed away on July 4, 2020 in Plantation, Florida. She was born on December 12. 1945 in Columbus, Ohio to Meredith and Lela Bowman. Kay was a sister and friend to so many along her journey of life. She graduated from North High School in Columbus, Ohio and studied Accounting at The Ohio State University. She spent her professional career working with HCA Healthcare. Kay leaves behind her brother Mark, and numerous friends. She also leaves behind the light of her life, her dog Digby. She was an avid fan of sport. She was a devoted fan, in particular of Ohio State football, the Miami Dolphins and St. Louis Cardinals. It was Kay's wish to be cremated. A memorial service will be announced at a future date. In honor of Kay memorial donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary via bestfreinds.org
.; a charity she loved. Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home 954 587-6888.