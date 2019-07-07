Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred Hunter's Funeral Homes
6301 Taft Street
Hollywood, FL 33024-5934
954-989-1550
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Matthew Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Kelly Benson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kelly Christopher Benson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kelly Christopher Benson Obituary
Kelly Christopher Benson (K.C.), 23 years old, of Hollywood, Florida passed away on July 3rd, 2019. The visitation will be held at 11:00 A.M. followed by an 11:30 A.M. funeral service on Saturday July 13th at Saint Matthew Catholic Church. Father Robert M. Ayala will be officiating. Kelly is survived by his mother Kathy, his father Kelly, Grandparents Bob and Joan Senk, Grandmother Marie Benson, and many other family and friends. Please visit www.fredhunters.com for further details.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now