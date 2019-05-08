It is with deep sadness that we mourn the loss of Kenneth C. Haas, "K. C." age 67, of Lighthouse Point, Florida who died on May 2, 2019.He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary Lynn and their sons Derek and Christian of Lighthouse Point, Florida. Ken is also survived by his sister Nancy Mackintosh and Rocky Mackintosh of Frederick Maryland, his niece Kendall Thompson and her children Skyler, Colten, and Beckham of Bethesda, Maryland and niece Meagan Sexton and husband Scott and their children Carter and Landon of Richmond, Virginia. Ken is preceded in death by his parents Dick and Sandra Haas of Fort Lauderdale.Ken was born in St Louis, Missouri. His family moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 1967. Ken graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School in 1969 and the University of Florida in Gainesville in 1973. He was member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and a devoted Florida Gator football fan. Ken retired in 2012 from Medtronic, Inc after a successful 30 year career in Cardiac Pacemaker Sales. Ken was an avid international hunter who traveled the world. He was past President of the African Safari Club of Florida.Ken will be deeply missed by so many people whose lives he has touched. Ken had a special ability to make every person feel important. He was filled with kindness and always went out of his way to help anyone. Ken was gifted communicator. He was a Renaissance man who was knowledgeable in so many areas. He loved reading, traveling, all sports, and especially cooking anything on the barbeque. Words are inadequate to express how wonderful Ken was. He loved his family more than life. He was devoted to his wife and sons who will never be the same without him. In lieu of flower's donations in Ken's name may be made to the African Safari Club of South Florida Scholarship Fund.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 at the Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 4061 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale. Ken's funeral service will commence on Thursday morning, May 9, 2019 at 11:00 at Christ Methodist Church, 4845 NE 25th Ave Fort Lauderdale. Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary