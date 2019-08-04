|
|
Dr. Ken Keaton, guitarist and music professor, died July 15 at the age of 65. Ken taught music history, classical guitar and chamber music at Florida Atlantic University (FAU). He was also an active performer, and had presented concerts in Southern Florida, the Eastern United States, and in Europe. Ken was a member of the Music Critics Association of North America, and wrote for Classical Voice North America, American Record Guide, and The Palm Beach Daily News.
It was not just music that filled Ken's life, but also dear friends, good food, wine, travel, and parrots. After a serious illness at the age of 50, Ken doubled down on experiencing all that he could. He traveled his "bucket list" which included poking around icebergs in Greenland, hiking the muddy Amazon jungle, communing with penguins in Patagonia, and enjoying the spectacular food and wines of Europe. Ken tasted over 450 different grapes as part of an oddball wine challenge. He judged the Miss Florida USA pageant, wrote a book, dabbled in German, Spanish, French, and Italian, was a Benjamin Franklin impersonator, and attended Jazzercise every chance he could get.
"No me pueden quitar lo que he bailado" (Spanish proverb: They cannot take away from me that which I have danced)
Dr. Keaton expressly wished that students who need assistance to attend Florida Atlantic University get the financial support they deserve because of their talent. If you would like to make a gift in memory of Dr. Keaton, visit https://fauf.fau.edu/MusicScholarships, indicate "Tribute Gift" and "In Memory of Ken Keaton" so that new music majors can realize their dream of becoming accomplished musicians.
The Department of Music invites the FAU community and friends to a free concert to be presented by the Classical Guitar Society in Remembrance and Celebration of Dr. Ken Keaton, on Sunday, April 19, 2020, 3pm at the University Theatre. This concert will feature some of Ken's favorite works for classical guitar in solo and chamber ensemble settings, as performed by his former students and FAU alums.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019