Kenneth Durham


1939 - 2019
Kenneth Durham Obituary
Kenneth Wayne Durham of Ringgold, Virginia, passed away on August 28, 2019, at the age of 80. He was born on March 2, 1939 to the late Eldra Fanny Littell Durham and the late Richard W. Durham in Ft Lauderdale, Florida.

Prior to his retirement, Kenneth was a member of the Ft Lauderdale Fire Department. As well, he faithfully served as a member of the United States Army.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Suzanne Lee Harris Durham. He was predeceased by son Kenneth Wayne Durham Jr and his sister Faye Greeson.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. & Crematory, Mt. Hermon Chapel, 3995 Franklin Tpke., Danville, Va. is respectfully serving the Durham family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2019
