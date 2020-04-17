Kenneth E. Hauth, 74, of Pompano Beach, died on Sunday, April 12, 2020, at home with his beloved wife, Nancy, and daughter, Jane, by his side. Ken was born in Louisville, KY, February 3,1946, to Edward and Cora (Burns) Hauth. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Nancy (Anderson) from Pompano Beach, FL, and daughter, Jane Hauth, from Bradenton, FL; Nephews and niece, Joe Anderson Jr., John Kologe III, Greg Kologe, Karen (Kologe) Conway, Clark Scherer III, Kevin Scherer, Chris Scherer, Craig Scherer and many great nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Cora Hauth; Sisters, Mary Lou (Midgett) Kologe and Laverne (Midgett) Scherer, Brother, Earl Midgett and nephew, David Scherer. He graduated from Valley High School, Louisville, KY, in 1964 and attended Western Kentucky University. Ken was in the automobile business for over 35 years as a Salesman and Used Car Manager. His hobbies included travel, boating, fishing, bicycling, watching football and NASCAR. He was always busy tinkering around the garage and doing yard work. He was a faithful member of The Community Church-Lauderdale by the Sea where he served as Deacon and Chair of the Property Committee. He spent many hours volunteering at the church each week. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Community Church-Lauderdale by the Sea, 4433 Bougainvillea Drive, Lauderdale by the Sea, FL 33308 or visit the website at www.LBTSCC.org. Another consideration is Vitas Hospice, www.vitascommunityconnection.org, designation Broward County, or mail to P.O. Box 645352, Cincinnati, OH, 45264. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2020.