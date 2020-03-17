|
|
Kenneth Frank Tworoger, 76 of Sebastian, Florida passed away on March 12, 2020.
He was born in Madison, Wisconsin August 10, 1943 to George and Luise Tworoger. He graduated from South Broward High School in 1961, Emory University with a BS is Economics in 1963 and the University of Florida Law School with a Juris Doctor in 1967.
At the age of 5 he was stricken with a severe case of polio in Miami, Florida. He was in an iron lung at Miami Children's Hospital. The doctors thought he would never walk again. He proved them wrong and not only walked with the aid of crutches, but traveled the world going to summer school twice in Germany to scuba diving in Saudi Arabia. He loved to "water ski" on a disc near his home in Hollywood, Florida and lived a full life. He never let his affliction get him down. He loved being the life of the party, a confirmed bachelor and exotic fast cars.
He was a very successful attorney in Fort Lauderdale. He served clients that included the Seminole and Miccosukee Tribes during the 1980's and 90's in the creation and negotiation of the Water Compact between the Seminole Tribe and the State of Florida. His client list included Mitel, a Canadian telecom company, the estate of Rick Carroll, a famous car collector, and Kenworth Truck of South Florida. A retired leading estate law attorney, James Ridley, stated that Ken was the "smartest lawyer I ever met. He'd be working on solving a legal problem before everyone else realized there was one." After Ken retired he only did pro bono work and public interest matters. He found his real passion was serving on the Marine Resource Council where he served as their Treasurer, Attorney and Chairman of its Nominating Committee.
His long list of awards include being a recipient of the Brevard County Bar Association's Professionalism Award, Brevard County's Legal Aid's Attorney of the Year Award, the Florida Bar Association's President's Pro Bono Award for the 18th Judicial Circuit, a Florida Today's Volunteer of the Year's finalist and the Marine Resource Council's Albert Tuttle Volunteer Service to the Indian River Lagoon Award.
Ken is survived by his brother, Tom Tworoger, sister-in-law, Leslie Tworoger, his nephew David Tworoger (Emily, William and Max), his niece, Ann Tworoger (Kai Tworoger) and his companion, Pat Nelson.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Marine Resources Council, 3275 Dixie Highway NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905. 321.725.7775, www.SaveTheIRL.org
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 17 to Mar. 22, 2020