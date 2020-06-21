Kenneth (Ken) Vordermeier passed away on May 9,2020. Ken was born on July 5,1933 in Englewood, New Jersey. He is preceded in death by his wife Carol Ann Mattull Vordermeier, his son Brian Alan and his parents Harry J. Vordermeier, Sr. and Anna Vordermeier. Ken is survived by his daughter Lynn Vordermeier McGarry, Son in law Andy McGarry, Son Kurt Vordermeier, Daughter in law Stephanie Vordermeier, Grandsons Grant McGarry and his wife Karin, Conor McGarry and his wife Kayla, Kurt McGarry and his wife Leigh Anne, Great Grandsons Gunnar McGarry and Gage McGarry, brothers Harry J. Vordermeier Jr. and wife Shari, Alan Vordermeier and wife Sandy and numerous nieces and nephews. Services for Ken Vordermeier have been entrusted to Roswell Funeral Home. 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, Georgia 30076. Services will be held on Saturday, June 20th at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to Samaritan's Purse for Emergency Medicine to respond to the Covid-19 crisis.



