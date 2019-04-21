HARRELL, Kenneth Frederick, 67, formerly of Pompano Beach, Florida, left this earth on April 9, 2019 in Denton, Texas. Kenneth was born in Tucson, Ariz. to Daniel Moses and Doris Day Harrell on December 9th 1951. He graduated High School from East Bay High, Riverview, Fla. 1969. He married Sam on July 31, 1971 Hillsborough County, Fla. He worked in the Computer field for Harris Computers/Concurrent Computers/Concurrent Real-Time for 43 years. He was a veteran in the U.S. Air Force. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Sam; son, Kenneth Daniel Harrell; siblings, Kevin Daniel Harrell, Elaine Wilson, Debbie Harrell Wojcik; grandchildren, Kenneth Andrew Harrell, Amber MaeLynn Harrell, Daniel William Harrell. His love of Family, Technology, Gummy Bears, TWD, Dunkin, Starpukes and the small little nuances of life made him who he was. He will be greatly missed yet never forgotten. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Hillsboro Memorial Funeral Home, interment to follow in Fellowship Primitive Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11 a.m. at the funeral home. The family of Kenneth Harrell wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all friends and family who have supported him and his wife during this time of need, and especially Medical City of Denton and its wonderful staff. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests those who wish to remember Kenneth Harrell, please make a contribution in his memory to: The American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave #550, Chicago, IL 60631, www.abta.org/donatenow. Please sign Kenneth's guestbook at www.HillsboroMemorial.com. Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary