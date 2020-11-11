KENNETH LARRY BECKETT, M.D.



JUNE 16, 1937-NOVEMBER 9, 2020



Larry Beckett, age 83, went home to be with his Lord on November 9, 2020. He was born June 16, 1937, in Comfort, West Virginia, to Gertrude and Kenneth Beckett. In his teens, his family moved to Fernandina Beach, Florida. He graduated from West Virginia Tech with a degree in Chemistry. He then attended the University of Florida in Gainesville and went on to earn his medical degree from the University of Miami. Dr. Beckett did his internship at the Los Angeles County General Hospital in California. He also served in the military at Craig Air Force Base in Selma, Alabama, as a physician to pilots and their families.



Dr. Beckett had a private practice in Family Medicine in Boca Raton, Florida, for 36 years, where he was also on the staff at Boca Raton Community Hospital. In 2005, he retired to Colorado, where he enjoyed golf, the mountains, hunting and hiking. He was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He was a member and elder at the Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and also a member of the Christian Medical and Dental Association. He enjoyed serving with them in Kenya, Africa, as a medical missionary several summers. Matthew 6:33 was a favorite Bible verse of his.



In 2009, Dr. Beckett and his wife Darlene began spending winters in Franklin, TN. He enjoyed golf with friends and was a member of the Vanderbilt Legends Golf Club in Franklin. He was an active member of the Franklin Heritage Foundation and loved serving in his community. He and his wife were members of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tennessee. They attended Allenspark Community Church summers in Colorado. Due to health problems, in July of 2013, Dr. Beckett moved back to Boca Raton where they were members of Grace Community Church in Boca Raton.



Dr. Beckett will be remembered as a loving husband, caring father and grandfather, along with being a dedicated physician to his patients. His family, friends and patients will remember Dr. Beckett as a man who loved God, loved his family, and loved others with a giving heart.



He leaves behind his wife, Darlene, and five children: a son, Kenneth L. Beckett lll (Beau); four daughters: Pamela Beckett, Melanie Thoburn, Mia Devereux, and Tiffany Green; a deceased son, Gregory Beckett; and nine wonderful grandchildren. He also leaves behind two brothers, Dr. Stephen Beckett and John Beckett, both from Florida. He will be dearly missed.



A celebration of his life will be held at Grace Community Church in Boca Raton on November 14, at 2:30pm. Dr. Beckett will be laid to rest privately at the Boca Raton Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Boca Raton Regional Hospital in memory of Larry.



Glick Family Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



