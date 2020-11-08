1/1
Kenneth Lee Jordan
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Lee Jordan, of Wellington, FL, 79, went home to be with the Lord, on Oct. 19, 2020. He was born on Oct. 29, 1940, in Doylestown, PA. Ken is predeceased by his mother, Dorothy Jordan and his brother, Don Jordan. He is also predeceased by Angelo Cioppi, his birth father, and Arthur Jordan, his adopted father, who were both very influential in his life. Ken is survived by his loving wife, Tonyia Jordan, his children, Scott Jordan, Jennifer and Dan Drake, Michelle and Van Collier, and his five grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua, Aiden, Reese, and Reagan.

Ken was a graduate of William Penn Charter School in Philadelphia, PA and Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL. Ken served as a Captain in the United States Army. Professionally, he was a State Farm Insurance agent for over 30 years and a past-president of the Boca Raton Central Rotary Club. Ken loved to travel and spend time with family, friends and his dog, Chrissy, but his true passion was serving the Lord. Ken faithfully served in his church and was involved in Kairos Prison Ministry for over 20 years.

Friends are welcome to join the family in remembrance of Ken. Memorial services will be held at Life Church, located at 3061 State Rd 7, Wellington, FL, 33449 on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at 10 a.m. A celebration of life will be held at the church immediately following the service. Ken will then be laid to rest at South Florida VA National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to Kairos Prison Ministry can be made in Ken's honor and sent to P.O. Box 32924, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33420.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Celebration of Life
Life Church
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Life Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palm Beach National Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services
10055 Heritage Farms Road
Lake Worth, FL 33449
561.967.1200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palm Beach National Chapel Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved