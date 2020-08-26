1/1
Kenneth Lee Reagan
Kenneth Lee Reagan was called home on August 20, 2020. The eldest of Ronald and Jimmie Reagan's children, Kenny was a loving husband and father. He married his high school sweetheart, Shari, and was the proud father of a daughter Madison and son J.B. Kenny was a Marine, having served from 1982 to 1985. During his service, he received the rifle marksman badge, pistol marksman badge, and the good conduct medal.

After serving his country, Kenny worked as a respiratory therapist for Memorial Regional Medical Center for 32 years. During his lifetime of service to others, Kenny took care of thousands of patients, family, and friends.

Kenny is survived by his wife Shari, daughter Madison (Shane), and son J.B. as well as his parents Ronald and Jimmie Reagan of Roanoke, VA, his sister Stacie (Andrew) and his brother Daniel (Laurel). He leaves behind countless friends from Memorial Regional, McArthur High School Alumni and baseball program.

Due to Covid-19 attendance restrictions, there will be a small family service on Thursday at Fred Hunters Davie home.

Semper Fi

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Service
Fred Hunters Davie home
Funeral services provided by
Fred Hunters Funerals Cremation Cemeteries
2401 South University Drive
Davie, FL 33324
954-527-1550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
