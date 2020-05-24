In his 30 years of life, Kevin had accomplished so much. At 4 years old, he visited the Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue Department, Station 69, with his three brothers. The experience sparked a desire to become a firefighter one day. Kevin's dream was realized in 2015 when he joined Station 69 as a Firefighter/Paramedic, promoted to Driver Engineer of Station 99 in 2020. He gained respect and recognition, and is the only firefighter in Pembroke Pines to receive the Medal of Valor. Kevin was studying to become a Lieutenant, and no doubt would have become Fire Chief someday. He was also a boat captain, broker, rescue diver, and free diver, always ensuring the safety of his dive buddies and respect of the ocean. A memorial reef will be laid to rest off the coast of South Florida in his honor.



Kevin was in all essence selfless, dedicated, and trustworthy, with a smile that lit up the room. He loved his family and friends beyond measure, and met the love of his life, his bride-to-be Meagan, in 2019. Kevin was a hero among us and is now above us, however his legacy lives on through his greatest accomplishment yet, his daughter, Sydney, due in August of 2020.



