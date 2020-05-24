In his 30 years of life, Kevin had accomplished so much. At 4 years old, he visited his uncle Bill at the Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue Department, Station 69, with brothers Philip, Shaun and Bryan. The experience sparked a desire to become a firefighter himself one day. Kevin's dream came true in 2015 when he joined Station 69 as a Firefighter/Paramedic and in January of 2020 was promoted to Driver Engineer of Station 99. He gained respect and recognition beyond his years and is the only firefighter in Pembroke Pines to receive the esteemed Medal of Valor. Kevin was studying to become a Lieutenant, and no doubt would have become Fire Chief someday.



Kevin was also a boat captain, broker, rescue diver, and free diver, always ensuring the safety of his dive buddies and respect of the ocean. A memorial reef will be laid to rest off the coast of South Florida in his memory.



Kevin was in all essence dedicated, selfless, kindhearted, and trustworthy, with a smile that lit up the room. He loved his family and friends beyond measure, and met the love of his life, his bride-to-be Meagan, in 2019. Kevin was a hero among us and is now above us. His legacy lives on through his greatest accomplishment, his daughter Sydney, due in August of 2020.



Kevin lost his life on May 15, 2020, and is survived by his mother Marcia, father Charlie with wife Sherry; siblings Scott, retired Firefighter/Paramedic, with wife Kathy, nephews Devon and Tyler; Philip with wife Shawna; Shaun with wife Krystle, nephew Austin, and niece Gabby; Bryan with wife Heidi and unborn nephew Oakley; uncles Ronald with wife Lorelei; Bill, retired Battalion Chief of Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue Department, with wife Barbara, cousins Megan, retired Firefighter, and Kristofer; David, retired Division Chief of Miami Beach Fire Department, with wife Vivian, cousins Hunter and Hailey; Fiancé Meagan, unborn daughter Sydney, and pups Luke, Skylar, and Batman.



In Lieu of flowers, contributions to support Kevin's family can be sent to: c/o Kevin Mehaffey - Firefighters Benevolent of Pembroke Pines Inc. at 9400 NW 17th Street Plantation, FL 33322. (EIN 84-1952232).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store