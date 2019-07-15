Kevin Scott "Doc" Daugherty



Plantation, Florida



Passed away this past Wednesday the 10th of July 2019, at Westside Hospital at the age of 57 after suffering a heart attack at home. Rosemary Daugherty, his wife, Lisa Daugherty, his sister, Megan, Kevin and Anna Daugherty, his children and Rosemary's son, Victor Leon were by his side.



Kevin was born in Cape May County, N.J. on the 28th of June 1962, a proud descendent of the founding Hand family on his maternal side with roots 11 generations long. He moved to Lauderhill with his parents and siblings in 1970. Kevin's faith in Jesus Christ was a vital and enduring gift he shared with his family and friends. We know his parents, Anita Hand and John N. Daugherty were awaiting him as he journeyed into Heaven.



Rosemary Leon Daugherty, "Chica," loved her "Papi" and was Kevin's best friend, partner, soulmate and as her family matriarch, unselfishly shared family with him. Kevin was passionately a part of their lives. Their house was full of laughter, music, and dancing, dinners out, visits and vacations to family in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Camden, N.J.



When he became a father, Kevin's children, daughters Megan and Anna Daugherty and son Kevin Jr., brought him newfound joy and filled him with great pride and pleasure until Snuggles arrived. Their mother is Lisa Carson Peterson. Kevin was blessed with a grandson, Walter "Wally" Jerome Williams III. A love like no other. Pop Pop looked forward to seeing and having his Wallycat all to himself every Thursday.



Rosemary's daughters, Felicia and husband Juan Bettencourt, their children Juan Jr. and Ella who called him Grandpa, Jazmine and husband David Martinez, her son Victor and wife Karissa Leon and daughter Yully Sierra along with her children Donatella and Luciano Arbelo provided great joy.



Kevin's siblings Johnny Daugherty, Lisa Daugherty, Donna Daugherty Thompson and brother Larry Thompson will forever cherish their time with their bigger than life baby brother. John's children are Tyler and Hannah Daugherty. Lisa's son, John Patrick Baglia and his father Steve Baglia were very special in Doc's heart. Donna and Larry's daughters, Amy Thompson, Sarah Thompson Hubbard and husband Scott Hubbard with their sons, Liam and Caleb and Donna and Larry's daughter, Jessica Thompson, the family's world traveler, will miss their Uncle Kev dearly.



Kevin was a restaurant owner-operator and partner for a couple of decades with his brother Larry and sisters Donna and Lisa, but it all started with Kevin's father John establishing the best food in the tri-city area with the beginning of Sunrise Pizza & Subs 39 years ago. The family moved out to 44th Street and University Drive in 1986 and became Poppy's Pizza. Kevin enjoyed the comradery he and Larry held for one another working together and getting to share stories and talk sports with customers.



Kevin was bigger than life. Growing up in Cape May County, he had hundreds of acres of Pine Barron Forrest, farmland and the winding Dias Creek that flowed into the Delaware Bay, where every child's imagination could take you anywhere. He played games such as soldiers fighting wars and cowboy, climbed every tree, explored nature, and 'drove' his siblings in an old Rambler their Dad let them use in the backyard. The Jersey Shore was his favorite. We swam, built sand castles and climbed the lifeguard stands, but Kevin's most favorite thing was body surfing and riding the waves on a blue and yellow raft. Once in Lauderhill, baseball was his game, playing catcher on teams coached by his Dad and winning numerous State Championships. He loved football and had no problem making an impression, even though he had to play with kids 3-4 years older. His love of fishing ingrained back on Scotch Bonnet Sound where he fished and crabbed on his grandparent's dock grew with Doc's move to Florida with a love of deep sea fishing.



Kevin was a naturally strong man. His brother, Johnny, remembers once when Kevin was in the 9th grade and outshined Johnny and his friends. While home on break from college, they were benching 275 pounds on the patio. Kevin snuck in and did 10-12 reps, asking Johnny and his friends, "What's all that grunting about?" For as big as he was, he was the gentlest of men and there was nothing Kevin would not do to help someone in need. He will be greatly missed by many.



There will be two services held on Wednesday the 17th of July at T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, located at 7001 NW. 4th Street, Plantation. Visitation for the first service with be 10:00 AM-11:00 AM, with the first funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Second visitation will be 6:30 PM-7:00 PM, with the second funeral service beginning at 7:00 PM. Arrangements by T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home (954) 587-6888 Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 15, 2019