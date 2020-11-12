Kim Alexander of Fort Lauderdale passed away unexpectedly on November 8, 2020. A near lifelong resident of South Florida, Kim was born in Lake Forest, Illinois, to Bill and Doris Alexander and moved to South Florida at an early age. He attended Bennett Elementary, a brand-new Sunrise Junior High School, and both the old downtown historic Fort Lauderdale High School and the (then) brand new Fort Lauderdale High campus; his class was the first to graduate in 1963. Growing up in old Fort Lauderdale, Kim loved boating and water skiing on the intracoastal (with no speed limits!) and traipsing the Everglades. As a teenager, Kim befriended the game wardens and spent countless hours outdoors on his airboat with early morning duck hunts, midnight frog gigging, and hog & dove hunting trips to mention a few.
Kim served two tours of duty in Vietnam as an Aviation Ordnanceman Petty Officer 2nd Class. In the Navy he circumnavigated the earth, crossed the equator, and made port-of-calls in Japan.
Honorably discharged, Kim returned to Fort Lauderdale to start a family and forge a career as an insurance agent initially with Life of Virginia and later as an entrepreneur.
Kim was a committed businessman and advocate for his clients earning recognition as a top producing agent and recipient of prestigious awards including membership in the President's Honor Council, multiple Company Leadership Awards, Torch Awards, Million Dollar Round Table, and all-expenses paid trips to Hawaii, Acapulco, Switzerland, England, and the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia. In 1993, he formed Alexander & Greep Insurance Agency with Stephen Greep, ring-bearer in Kim's wedding and son of Kim's oldest friend, Michael Greep. Kim reveled in his work and likely had no plans to ever retire.
Kim was married to Lyla Edwards for 28 years raising three children: Nicole, Kevin, and Allison. Each one delighted him differently and when speaking about them his eyes would light up and his face would beam with pride!
Kim was actively involved in his community: this year's president of The African Safari Club and former president of both the Broward Business Associates and The Junto of America; member of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors, Ducks Unlimited, and Class of 1963 Fort Lauderdale High School Reunion Committee. He immensely enjoyed the high school reunions and later in life that is where he met his special lady, Judy Caldwell, whom he loved and cherished for over 13 years. Kim and Judy were avid antiquers and enjoyed traveling across North America in search of unique keepsakes.
Kim is survived by his three children: daughter Nicole King (Josh); son Kevin Alexander; daughter Allison Shapansky (Shane), grandson Dylan Shapansky; sister Gail Klevay; brother Kip Alexander; and Kim's special lady Judy Caldwell.
Visitation will be Friday, November 13th, 2020 4-7pm at Kraeer-Fairchild Funeral Home, 4061 N. Federal Hwy. Per Broward County regulations, masks are required. Private funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either the Fisher House Foundation (fisherhouse.org
) or the African Safari Club of Florida Scholarship Award Program (africansafariclubflorida.org
) in memoriam of Kim Alexander; Kim was a member of ASC for 36 years and chairman of the scholarship committee.