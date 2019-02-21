The Very Rev. Kirrill V. Gvosdev was born in San Francisco, CA, in 1938, the son of Victor and Eugenia Gvosdev. A graduate of Washington High School and the University of San Francisco, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a co-founder of Pharmacy, Inc., a pharmaceutical supply firm serving independent stores across the United States. After being called to ministry, he served as a choir leader, deacon and priest in a number of Eastern Orthodox parishes and missions across Northern California. In 1988, he was appointed as rector of St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Wilton Manors, Florida, a post he held until his death in 2019. He was a spiritual and community leader for the Southern Florida Russian-American community. In recognition of his service, he was raised to the rank of archpriest in 2001. He was also an avid golfer. His wife, Dr. Ellen Gvosdev, predeceased him in 2009. He is survived by his son, Nikolas Gvosdev, daughter-in-law Heidi Kranz, and grandson Adrian Alexander Gvosdev Kranz. A visitation is scheduled Friday, February 22nd at 6pm, where a funeral service for a Priest will be held at 7pm at Kalis-Mcintee Funeral Home, 2505 N. Dixie Hwy, Wilton Manors. Funeral Liturgy will be held Saturday, February 23rd at 10am in St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 2001 N. Andrews Ave, Wilton Manors, Burial to follow at Deerfield Beach Cemetery. Online condolences www.kalismcintee.com Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary