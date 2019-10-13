|
|
Klaus Martin Kietzmann, 81, of Boca Raton passed away at home on October 6 surrounded by his family. Klaus was born on December 18, 1937 in Danzig, Germany. He was President and CEO of Siemens Credit Corporation and retired after 37 years of service. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Jeanine Kietzmann, and his three grown children-Scott (Lori) Kietzmann, Karin (Marc) Kietzmann Hill, and Todd (Helen) Kietzmann. He was "Gips" to his three grandchildren-Amanda, Chandler, and Spencer Hill of Bay City, Texas. Klaus was a cherished husband, admired Pop, respected father-in-law, adored Daddy, and beloved Gips to his family. He loved his family above all else and continues to inspire and live on in the hearts and memories of his loved ones.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019