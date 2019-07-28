Home

Kalis-McIntee Funeral Home
2505 North Dixie Highway
Fort Lauderdale/Wilton Manors, FL 33305
(954) 566-7621
Kyria Cotes Gould


1938 - 2019
Kyria Cotes Gould Obituary
Gould, Kyria Cotes, 81, passed away peacefully on July 21st, 2019. She was

born May 1st, 1938 in Caracas, Venezuela. At the age of eight years old she came to the United States alongside her mother and brother, Vicente. She first lived in New York City and then at the age of 12

moved to Miami. She attended Miami Edison High School and the University of Florida with a major in education. She was crowned with several Beauty Queen titles such as, Miss Morningside Park and represented Venezuela in the Festival of the Americas Queen Pageant in 1958. Kyria was an amazing mother to two children, Kari and Kyle, a wonderful grandmother to Hunter and Kassidy, and a beloved wife of 40 years to her late husband Edward Gould. Along with being the co-owner and operator of the Country Squire in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Kyria was a talented artist with a specialty in oil painting. She believed that family was the most important thing there was. Her favorite thing to do was to go over to her

grandchildren's house and enjoy dinner with her family. Kyria is survived by her daughter, Kari Bondurant Angelo, her son, Edward Kyle Gould, and her two grandchildren, Hunter Bondurant Angelo and Kassidy Cotes Angelo Private services will be held on August 2nd, 2019. In lieu of flowers and donations, please do a random act of kindness in Kyria's honor. Arrangements entrusted to Kalis-McIntee Funeral Home. Online condolences at kalismcintee.com.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from July 28 to July 31, 2019
