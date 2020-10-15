L. E. Barnhill, Jr. M. D. (Ed) died at home on October 7, 2020. Born in Bethel, North Carolina on December 18, 1931, he attended Duke University. There he met his wife, Toni. After completing medical school at Duke, Ed, Toni, and Ed III moved to Virginia Beach, Virginia, where he completed his internship while serving as a lieutenant in the U. S. Navy. Their daughter, Kim, was welcomed to their growing family at this time. He next practiced family medicine in Murfreesboro, North Carolina for ten years. During that time, their son, Brad, was born. Ed blessed the community with his gentle, giving nature, driving out into the countryside to deliver babies, and welcoming home-grown vegetables as payment from his poorer patients. In 1970 the family moved to Boca Raton, where he practiced family medicine for many years, greatly loved by his patients and staff, and highly respected by his medical peers. He was ordained as an Elder at Spanish River Church in Boca Raton, where he served for several years before continuing as an Elder at First Presbyterian Church of Coral Springs. His love for others was evident as he chaired the Missions Committee, led medical missions trips to Honduras, and was the favorite child care worker for over ten years during the time Toni taught a women's Bible study. It was not uncommon for a young child to correct his/her mother when she didn't do something the way Dr. Barnhill did it! He enjoyed computers, photography, and Duke basketball.
Dr. Barnhill is survived by his wife of 67 years, Toni, their three children and their spouses, six grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
The memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Coral Springs, 2251 Riverside Drive, on Saturday, October 17 at 11:00 a. m. The service will be live streamed at www.fpccoralsprings.org
. Due to Covid, there will be no reception after the service.
Memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Coral Springs and designated to South Florida Disaster Relief/Missions. The church's mailing address is P. O. Box 8826, Coral Springs, Florida 33075.