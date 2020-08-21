Born December 24, 1940 – Died August 15, 2020
Our Father, Lance DiNonno, died of natural causes in his home on August 15th in Boynton Beach, FL at the young age of 79. Lance is survived by his wife and the love of his life, his professed life saver, his beloved bride, Carolann Marie DiNonno, his four children, AnnMarie, Robert, Elizabeth and Kristen and their spouses, his 16 grandchildren and his four great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services at St. Malachy Church Friday, August 21 at 11am. Donations can be made for Carolann's extended care - http://bit.ly/carolcare