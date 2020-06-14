90, of Boca Raton, Florida
Passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Daughter of Dorothy (Egnal) and David Benjamin Michel. Born in Bridgeport, CT, and grew up in New Haven, CT. Graduated Hillhouse High School and attended the University of Connecticut where she met her beloved husband of 69 ½ years, Earl Milton Sharaf of New London, CT, son of Bessie (Finn) and Aaron Sharaf. They spent most of their adult lives in Framingham, MA, and more recently split time between Cape Cod, MA, and Boca Raton, FL.
Although she had several careers as an early telemarketer, office manager, and real estate broker, and enjoyed many pastimes both indoors and out, her life's passion was being with and taking care of her husband, children, grandchildren and extended family. She was happiest when surrounded by friends and family, all of whom visited often just to be with her, no matter how far away they lived.
In addition to her husband: she is survived by her sons, David Michel Sharaf MD, (Harriet) of Davie, FL, and their 3 children, Pamela Sharaf MD of Miami, FL, Adam Sharaf (Juliana) of New York City, and Jake Sharaf MD of New York City; Barry Louis Sharaf MD of Saunderstown, RI, and Steven Craig Sharaf Esq (Victorya Manakin), and children Ben Sharaf, Daniel Sharaf and Nikita Manakin all of Westwood, MA; sister Harriet Michel and brother-in-law (Richard Greene MD) of Weston, FL, their 3 children, Lanette's nephews David Michel Greene (GiGi) and Warren Harris Greene both of Plantation, FL and niece Elizabeth Greene Tannenbaum (Ross) of Fort Lauderdale, FL, and great nieces and nephews Jessica (Josh Cohen, MD), Brittany, Max (Gilana Bolin) and Dylan and great, great nephew Wes and nieces Liv and Millie. In Connecticut she is survived by niece Lorie Kaplan Jakubowski (Bruce), and nephews Stephen Kaplan (Kim) and Michael Kaplan (Lorraine).
She was buried at the Star of David Cemetery in North Fort Lauderdale, FL. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in her memory to your favorite charity.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 14, 2020.