Larry Eddy Tucker
Larry Eddy Tucker, age 77, beloved husband of Carole Tucker and sister of Gerrie Tucker. Predeceased by his parents Issie and Pearl Tucker, sister Mona Tucker Ehrlich and brother Stanley Tucker. Cherished grandfather, uncle and grand uncle, Larry will be missed by his loving family and many lifelong friends. Services will be held Friday, June 14 at 11:45 at Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel, 7701 Bailey Road in North Lauderdale. Shiva will be observed Saturday evening, June 15 after sundown and Sunday, June 16 from 1 to 5PM at 1228 Hillsboro Mile, Apartment 206, in Hillsboro Beach. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the or the American Cancer Association.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 14, 2019