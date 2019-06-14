Home

POWERED BY

Services
Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel
7701 Bailey Road
Pompano Beach, FL 33068
(954) 722-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Tucker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Eddy Tucker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry Eddy Tucker Obituary
Larry Eddy Tucker

Larry Eddy Tucker, age 77, beloved husband of Carole Tucker and sister of Gerrie Tucker. Predeceased by his parents Issie and Pearl Tucker, sister Mona Tucker Ehrlich and brother Stanley Tucker. Cherished grandfather, uncle and grand uncle, Larry will be missed by his loving family and many lifelong friends. Services will be held Friday, June 14 at 11:45 at Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel, 7701 Bailey Road in North Lauderdale. Shiva will be observed Saturday evening, June 15 after sundown and Sunday, June 16 from 1 to 5PM at 1228 Hillsboro Mile, Apartment 206, in Hillsboro Beach. In lieu of flowers please make a contribution to the or the American Cancer Association.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now