March 13, 1927 – July 8, 2020



Lawrence Ehrlich, born in Brooklyn, passed away from Congestive Heart Failure at 93. Larry always said that his life really began when he met and fell in love with his beloved wife Natalie in 1943.



After serving in the Navy, Larry enrolled in City College of New York on the GI Bill. The first man in his family to go to college, Larry built his business in the Food Industry from the ground up & among his early clients was Nathan's Famous in Coney Island. Larry ended his career a successful & sought-after consultant.



A most generous man, Larry was a fantastic and dedicated golfer, and a sought after Bridge partner. He was a New Yorker to the bone, loved eating out, taking Natalie to the latest Broadway plays & traveling the world with her. Retiring full time to Florida, he took up new passions: sculpting in marble and clay, as well as options trading at which he became very successful.



Larry will be missed and celebrated by his daughter Janet and her husband John, and by all his family and friends who respected and cherished him.



A Zoom funeral will be held at 2:15pm, Monday July 13, 2020 at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel, Del Rey Beach.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to B'Nai B'rith or the US Holocaust Museum would be a fond memorial.



