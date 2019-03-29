Home

T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Larry Tackett
Dr. Larry Ronald Tackett

Dr. Larry Ronald Tackett Obituary
Larry Ronald Tackett, M.D., 83, of Plantation, Florida, passed away on March 27, 2019. Born January 7, 1936 in Virgie, KY; he is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carol McCown Tackett; two daughters, Gina Tackett (Garry Tackett) of Plantation, FL and Heather Falduto (Frank Falduto) of Chicago, IL; sister, Jill Tackett of Virgie, KY; beloved granddaughter, Brooke Falduto; and is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He is the son of the late Homer and Marie Tackett, and is preceded in death by his brother, Homer Gerald Tackett. Graduated from Pikeville College (Pikeville, KY) and received his M.D. degree from University of Louisville. Also served for two years in the Army during the Vietnam War. After retirement in 2007, he enjoyed traveling, watching baseball games, and spending time with friends and family. Visitation will be held, Sunday, March 31, 2019, from 6:00PM-8:00PM, at T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral. Funeral Services and Interment will be held in Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Associate in his loving memory. Arrangements entrusted to T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4th Street, Plantation, FL 33317 (954) 587-6888 tmralph.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019
