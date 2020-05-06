On Sunday, April 19, 2020, Larry T Clemons, loving son and brother, passed away peacefully at the age of 62. Larry was born in Louisville, Kentucky. He moved to South Florida after attending college at UK, later moving to Panama City. His devotion to art and the artists and his extensive collections of art endeared him to the hearts of all who knew him. His loving kindness, his smile and compassion made him an instant friend.



His family loved him dearly, and although they each feel a hole in their lives, they know he is in a peaceful place.



Larry can be remembered best by each of us furthering his core beliefs of peace and love. When you see an unusual piece of art, or two people of diverse backgrounds sharing their love, or simply a sunrise or sunset over the water, remember Larry. A celebration of his life is planned for Fort Lauderdale in the near future.



