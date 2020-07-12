84, passed away on July 1, 2020. LaToy was born in Hot Springs, South Dakota and had been a resident of South Florida for the past 68 years. Her beloved Husband, John Aycock predeceased her in 2014. Mrs. Aycock is survived by her three daughters, Paula Branch (Christopher), Robin Bauman (Bryan) and Shawn Aycock-Steel (Michael), her grandchildren Michael Bauman, Kevin Bauman, Brittany Meinsen (Andrew), Valerie Branch, Amber Rubenstein and Alex Steel and her great grandchild Mason Meinsen. Funeral services will be private.



