T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston - Sunrise
371 NW 136th Ave., NW 136th Ave at NW 2 Street
Sunrise, FL 33325
(954) 587-6888
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston - Sunrise
371 NW 136th Ave., NW 136th Ave at NW 2 Street
Sunrise, FL 33325
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston - Sunrise
371 NW 136th Ave., NW 136th Ave at NW 2 Street
Sunrise, FL 33325
View Map
Laura Annunziata-Calvano Obituary
Laura Annunziata-Calvano of Sunrise Fl passed away July 5th 2019. A 47 year resident of South Florida, Owner and Operator of Enrico's Pizza and Pasta. Laura loved cruising with her Husband Enrico. They enjoyed over 136 cruises. She is survived by her loving children, Margaret Ann Calvano of Sunrise, FL and Larry Calvano his wife Jami Calvano of Key Largo, FL: her 6 grandchildren, 4 great Grandchildren and many other loving family and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday July 9th, 2019 from 4:00-6:00. A service will be held from 6:00-7:00 at the funeral home.The family will receive friends Tuesday July 9th, 2019 from 4:00-6:00. A service will be held from 6:00-7:00 at the funeral home.Cremation arrangements by T. M. Ralph Funeral Home Sawgrass/Weston 371 NW 136 Ave Sunrise, Florida 33325.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 8, 2019
