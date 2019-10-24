Home

Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Kraeer funeral home & Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Kraeer funeral home & Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
Laura La Pay Obituary
Laura La Pay, born to Olga and Joseph Lyska of Detroit, died peacefully in Coral Springs, Florida on October 22, 2019 at the age of 72.

She is survived by her husband, Gary, her mother, Olga Bibicoff, her two sons, Trevor and Adam, her daughter-in-law, Justyna, and her beloved granddaughters, Vivienne and Victoria.

Laura was born in Detroit, Michigan on September 28, 1947. She pursued a degree in music from the University of Michigan,, but discovered that her true passion was teaching children, so she transitioned to elementary education. Laura married the love of her life on February 12,1972 after a three year courtship. She received a Masters in education from Wayne State University and began a career teaching children about history and social studies that spanned 45 years. During that time, she was able to reach over 8000 young people.

She loved travelling and sharing new experiences with her family, and going camping and sailing with her husband, who was her best friend. She was intensely attentive to current events and always championed the underrepresented. She was headstrong and uncompromising, but always put others first, and was especially fond of her grandchildren. She was a spectacular mother.

An 11:00 AM viewing is scheduled at Kraeer funeral home & Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens on Saturday, October 26, 2019 with a service beginning at noon.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 24, 2019
