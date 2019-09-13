|
Laura Stern (Nee: Robinson) 96 of Monroe NJ, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She died peacefully at home from natural causes.
Laura was born to Sarah (Greenberg) and Reuben Robinson in the Bronx. She attended Hunter College (BA) and Columbia University (MA), and taught English in NY public schools for many years. She married Irving J. Stern in 1943, with whom she had two children: Miriam and Daniel. In 1954 they moved to Valley Stream, NY. In 1978 they retired to Delray Beach, FL where she volunteered as a docent at the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens. In 2010 they moved to Monroe Village, NJ to be near family.
She is survived by her children Miriam and her husband William Sharick, son Daniel Stern and his wife Jill Burstein, grandchildren Michael Sharick and wife Laura Tiktin-Sharick, Sara Sharick, Abby Stern and Marc Stern, and great-grandchildren Benoit and Pascale Sharick, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Laura was predeceased by her husband Irving, her parents Sarah and Reuben, and her sisters Millicent Ayoub and Bertha Lieberman.
Services were private and respectfully conducted by The Kurzawa Funeral Home, 338 Main Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879. To give condolences or send a tribute to the family in memory of Laura please visit www.KurzawaFH.com.
She will be laid to rest at Pinelawn Memorial Gardens, Farmingdale, NY. with her husband Irving.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 13, 2019