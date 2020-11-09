1/2
Laura Zimmerman
Laura Zimmerman (93) of Coral Springs, FL passed away peacefully Friday evening November 6, 2020. Laura was born January 1, 1927 in Montreal, Canada. She was married to the late Rabbi Israel Zimmerman who served Tamarac Jewish Center until his passing in 1982.

Laura lived her life as a proud, strong woman, who cherished every moment in the company of her family. She had a sharp wit, a tremendous sense of humor, and a great love of learning, reading, Israel and the Jewish people.

Laura is survived by her 3 children Ross (Karin) Zimmerman, Rabbi Mark (Linda) Zimmerman, and Risa (Terry) Worrow; her 9 grandchildren Stephanie (Mike) Friedman, Jessica (Jeff) Lippman, Adam Zimmerman and Joshua Zimmerman, Miryam (Ari) Bendicoff, Ilana Weeks, Avi Zimmerman, Isabelle Worrow, and Ian Worrow. Eight great grandchildren, Gavriel, Elichanan, and Ora Bendicoff, Georgia and Maya Weeks, Samuel Friedman, Jackson and Ellis Lippman.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Beth Am, 7205 Royal Palm Blvd. Margate, FL. 33063 or Congregation Beth Shalom, 5303 Winters Chapel Road, Atlanta, GA 30360.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 9, 2020.
