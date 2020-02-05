|
|
Laurence (Lonnie) Byrne, 87, of Punta Gorda, FL lost his life to a lengthy illness on January 1, 2020. Lonnie lived a full life and will be remembered by his family, friends and the plethora of people he helped over the years.
Lonnie is survived by his three sons, Michael Byrne and his wife Clare of Annisquam, MA and their children, Michaela Byrne Soper, Olivia and Jackson Byrne, and by John Byrne and his wife Patti of Essex, MA and their children, Patrick and Delaney Byrne, and by Stephen Byrne and his husband Brian Terkelsen of Wolfeboro, NH. One of six children, Lonnie is survived by three brothers Paul Byrne, Magnolia, MA, Frank Byrne of Beverly MA and Brian Byrne of Beverly, MA. He was predeceased by his brothers Kevin and Jimmy Byrne. A respected educator and former firefighter in Beverly MA, Lonnie was an avid fisherman and non-stop tinkerer; there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. If you were to ask anyone who knew Lonnie well, they'd say there wasn't a tool he didn't possess or be willing to lend.
Family and friends are invited to join together in a celebration of his life on March 8 at the Hastings House of Beverly Farms, MA. Those wishing to remember Lonnie can make a gift in his name to Tidewell Hospice at Tidewell Philanthropy Department, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2020