Laurie Goldstein-Kestecher
Laurie (nee Baron) Goldstein-Kestecher of Boynton Beach, FL died on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at age 65.

She was the truly beloved wife of Stan Kestecher, the devoted and loving mother of Michael Goldstein of Boca Raton, FL and Steven (Alix) Goldstein of Alexandria, VA, predeceased by her beloved first husband, Mitchell R. Goldstein, her mother Helen Felman Baron, her father Louis Baron, and her brother Richard Baron.

She is also survived by Stan's children Marc (Elaina) Kestecher and Lorri (Jamie) Anglin and Stan's grandchildren Jaclyn and Jake Anglin and Celina Kestecher.

Laurie battled ovarian cancer since 12-12-12. She made it her mission to help guide and mentor other women around the world going through the same journey. Laurie's treasured close friendships from earlier in her lifetime were deeply cherished.

Laurie's motto was "Family is everything. Everything else is just everything else." Family (and her all important family photographs) were everything to her.

A private service for immediate family will be held on Sunday, May 17th, 2020 at 10:45am at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens in Boynton Beach, FL. The funeral service will be livestreamed simultaneously with a link to follow.

In lieu of flowers, Laurie requests that donations in her memory be made to any of the following 3 organizations:

The Goldstein-Kestecher Family Livestreaming Fund at Congregation B'Nai Israel, 2200 Yamato Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431, (561) 241-8118 www.cbiboca.org

Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, FL 33407, (877) 494-6890, www.trustbridge.com

Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, PO Box 32141, New York, NY 10087, (212) 268-1002 www.orcahope.org

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 17, 2020.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Service
10:45 AM
Eternal Light Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Eternal Light Memorial Gardens & Mausoleum Chapel
11520 State Road 7
Boynton Beach, FL 33472
561-272-0098
