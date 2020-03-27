Home

Lavinia Mary Naylor passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday March 22, 2020 at the age of 89. Miche is survived by her grandsons Jason John and Charles F W Rocha. Vinny is preceded in death by her loving husband John Francis Naylor, and their beautiful daughter, Sally Verena Naylor.

A celebration of her life is scheduled for a later date at All Saints Church in Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Flowers may be sent to the family home at 1725 SE 13th St. Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316

Miche always said, "Our lives are like that of a flower. You seed. You sprout. You bloom. You wilt. And you die." She will be forever missed.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 27, 2020
