OAKLAND PARK -- Lawrance "Lance" Lee Courtney, 43, died Sunday July 5, 2020 in Oakland Park. He was born March 2,1977 at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida. Was taken to Miami by ambulance from Broward General Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale because of being premature. He was born weighing just over two pounds being two months early. He is preceded in death by his maternal Great-grandparents John B. Rogers and Fannie Elzora (Matthews) Rogers, His paternal Father Eddie Lee Courtney, maternal Great Uncle J. W. Rogers, maternal Aunt Lillian (Rogers) Boyer, and maternal Uncle Lawrence "Russell" Layser.
He is survived by his very special daughter Hayley Marie Meagher; Mother Theresa (Rogers) Griffiths and Dad Steven Griffiths of Indiana., maternal Grandmother Thelma (Rogers) Stadtfeld of Weeki Wachee, Fla., Uncle Kevin Layser and Aunt Olga (Ramos) Layser of Fla., Great Aunt Terry (Forste Donnelly) Rogers of Oakland Park, Fla., Great Uncle Benjamin "Bennie" Matthews and Great Aunt Helen (Jackson) Matthews of Hawthorne, Fla., paternal siblings Eddie Laron Courtney of Ca., Vicki (Courtney) Abraham of N. Augusta, Ga., Special love relationship Kelli Meagher., and Aunt Debbie. Cousins - James Boyer of Fl., Brenda (Matthews) Kulikowski of Fl., Charleen Rogers of Fl., Brian Donnelly of Fl., Ginger (Donnelly) Shepherd of Fla., Christine "Crissy" (Donnelly Rogers) Nunez or N.C., Kerri-Lyn (Harris) Walker of Al., Jose Mojica of IL., Joan (Mojica) Willingham of Ga., Lauren Womack of Ca. Lance lived in Oakland Park all his life he loved OP as he would call it. Since childhood he loved to read, played all kinds of board games and played chess and poker by first grade. He was a NFL fan and loved all Florida football and a very huge hurricane fan. He has many friends male and female most he has grown up with. He was a loyal friend. With each of his family and friends he cherished the moments with each of you. So remember the good times and share your stories and when you think of him I hope it brings smiles. Please go to Legacy.com
to post your comments and share your thoughts. Memorial and Memory Service will be at the First Christian Church of Wilton Manors, 2725 N.E. 14th Ave, Wilton Manors, Fla. 33334.