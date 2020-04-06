|
|
Lawrence (Larry) Arnold Fogel, died peacefully on April 2 in Boca Raton, Florida. He is survived by his loving family: wife Marilyn (Sue) Fogel, daughter Robin Fogel-Shrive, sons William (Bill) Fogel and Eric Fogel, sister Enid Becker, grandson Michael Fogel and his wife Meghan Hudson-Fogel, grandsons Jack Shrive, Joshua Fogel, Alex Fogel; great grandson Avery Fogel, and many nieces and nephews. Due to social distancing restrictions, a memorial service and celebration of life will be held later this year.
Larry was the devoted son of Regina (Jean) and Jacob (Jack) Fogel, and grew up in the Rockaways of Queens, New York. A Far Rockaway High School graduate, Larry had many cherished and long lasting friends from his high school days. He served honorably as a soldier in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, taking on the task of feeding hungry soldiers as a front line cook. The camaraderie he experienced in the military was always highly regarded in his memory.
Upon return to civilian life, Larry enrolled in City College to study accounting, yet later chose to join his father in the family business. Fogel's Fish Market, on Central Avenue, was an institution in the Far Rockaway community. Larry was introduced to Sue by mutual friends, shortly thereafter married, and this year they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Larry and Sue enjoyed married life in Far Rockaway, surrounded by family and good friends in close proximity, and a workplace within walking distance from home.
Larry and his family moved to Long Island in the late 1960s, where he became an active parent participant in local Little League, Mustang football, and Plainedge High School sports. Known by his trademark cigar, Larry was well liked, respected, and appreciated by kids and parents, on the ball field, and in the neighborhood. A member of the Knights of Pythias, Larry took his family on many wonderful weekend vacations in the Catskills as a Knights of Pythias member.
Semi-retiring in Florida to look after his parents, Larry and Sue found a new community of friends in Sunrise and Boca Raton. Upon full retirement he was an active grandparent, both in Florida and in California. He looked forward to his Friday breakfast club with the Whisper Walk guys, visiting with family members and snowbird friends. An avid newspaper reader, Larry stayed current with the news, particularly sports, and was a dedicated Yankee and NY Giants fan. He also enjoyed musical theatre, country western and rock-n-roll music, water exercise, and watching classic western movies.
Larry will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be sent in his name to: Boca Raton Hospice by the Sea-
1531 West Palmetto Park Road - Boca Raton, Florida 33486.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 6, 2020