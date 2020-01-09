Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
|
Beth Israel Boynton Beach Chapel
11115 S Jog Rd
Boynton Beach, FL 33437
(561) 732-3000
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
8:30 AM
Lawrence Bernstein Obituary
Lawrence Bernstein, 94 of Delray Beach, Fl passed away January 5, 2020; husband of the late Miriam; father of Oliver(Connie) Bernstein and Marcia Savitz; grandfather of Lester(Shannon)Baxter, Eric(Amanda)Baxter and Angela(Steven)Darney; great grandfather of fourteen; great great grandfather of four; brother of Sidney Bernstein, brother in law of Estelle(Sam) Lang; loving companion to Rae Kassirer. Services to be held at Beth Israel Memorial Chapel in Boynton Beach, Fl on Friday January 10 at 8:30 am. Interment to follow at South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Fl. Memorial contributions in Lawrence's honor can be made to the .
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 9, 2020
